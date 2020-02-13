A rainy Thursday leaves slippery roads and slush for commuters

(WTNH) — Slippery conditions inland with slush taking the lead Thursday morning. The rain will continue through early afternoon. Expect some big temperature changes featuring cold weather!

Today’s Weather Forecast

Today: On/off rain through early afternoon then tapering with highs in the 40s. Ending time 2-4PM from west to east.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the 20s and 30s. A flurry or snow squall possible around daybreak.

Friday: Early flurry or snow squall. Bright & cold with highs only in the 20s. Wind chill much lower.

Saturday: A bitterly cold morning. Cold through the afternoon with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s.