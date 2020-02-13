Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

A rainy Thursday leaves slippery roads and slush for commuters

Weather

by: , Gil Simmons, Shaynah Ferreria

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Slippery conditions inland with slush taking the lead Thursday morning. The rain will continue through early afternoon. Expect some big temperature changes featuring cold weather!

Today’s Weather Forecast

Today: On/off rain through early afternoon then tapering with highs in the 40s. Ending time 2-4PM from west to east.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the 20s and 30s. A flurry or snow squall possible around daybreak.

Friday: Early flurry or snow squall. Bright & cold with highs only in the 20s. Wind chill much lower.

Saturday: A bitterly cold morning. Cold through the afternoon with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss