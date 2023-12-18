Another major storm for Connecticut today. Heavy rain will result in local street/highway/basement/stream/river flooding along with moderate coastal flooding at the time of high tide through midday. In addition to the heavy rain, winds will pick up, gusting between 35 & 60 MPH. Scattered power outages are expected.

A Flood Watch has been posted for most of the state through Monday with 2-5 inches of rain. A Coastal Flood Warning with Moderate Flooding Expected along the shore with tides running 2-3 feet above ground level. High Wind Warning has also been issued across Southern CT with gusts to 50-60 MPH possible, Wind Advisory across the rest of the state with gusts of 40-50 MPH.

While this storm is fairly similar to last Sunday’s storm, this one looks stronger with a higher potential for more widespread tree/power issues and a bigger concern for coastal flooding. Remember water levels are already running higher from the storm just 1 week ago so river & stream flooding could happen faster. Keep a close eye on your basement and the most important thing to remember is “TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN”.

Early this morning: Heavy rain & increasing southeast winds developing. Temps rise through the 50s.

Today: Periods of heavy rain with local street/highway/basement stream and river flooding! Tapering during the afternoon. Winds gusting between 40 to 60 MPH & scattered power outages. Moderate high tide coastal flooding. The rain & wind tapering during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60 then falling.

Tomorrow: Lots of clouds & some sun, breezy with a passing rain or snow shower. Highs 40-45.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. Highs near 40

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.