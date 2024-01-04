The combo of an offshore storm and a cold front Thursday could create some spotty flurries & snow showers with a dusting at most. Dry, breezy, and cold Friday and during the daylight hours Saturday. All eyes are on the first accumulating snow of this winter season for Saturday night through Sunday morning. It could start as a mix in SE CT before changing to all snow. The plows will be out with this one! Make sure you contact your driveway plow person and your car tires are safe! Looking to next week we have another major storm Tuesday/Wednesday with an icy mix changing to heavy rain & strong wind gusts. Will need to watch this event for possible power issues. Stay Tuned!

Early this morning: Variable cloudiness with flurries or a snow shower possible that could cause a slick dusting in some areas. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Today: A few flurries or snow showers with a spotty slick dusting. Lots of clouds & some sun. Turning windy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s..temperatures falling fast into the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy & cold with highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy and cold. Highs in the low to mid-30s. Snow & a mix develop during the evening & overnight. Any mix changing to all snow & windy.

Sunday: Snowy with a gusty northeast wind! Tapering in the afternoon. 3″ to 10″ for the early outlook on possible storm total amounts. High 30-35.

Monday: Clearing with partial sunshine. Highs in the 30s to around 40.

Tuesday: Dry for the morning. Snow/ice & rain developing in the afternoon, changing to all rain at night & becoming very windy. Rising temperatures through the night from 30s to 40s to even some 50s.

Wednesday: Heavy rain, very windy early & some power issues possible with 50s early, then temps falling late and turning colder with clearing.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, colder and dry. Highs in the 30s