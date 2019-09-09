Annual Connecticut Fall foliage forecast 2019

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Do you feel that fall chill in the air? It’s time to start planning your leaf peeping! Storm Team 8 has your annual peak foliage map in Connecticut:

Castle Craig in Meriden stands just shy of 1000 feet above sea level and is the highest point within 25 miles of the coast from Maine to Florida. It’s also a gorgeous spot to check out the fall colors, once they change.

This past year, the colors were delayed, and weren’t as vibrant as they could have been but will this year be the same? Thankfully it won’t be!

First off, let’s talk about timing. When you think about peak foliage you typically think about cool days and chillier nights. Thanks to the weather over the summer and what New England is expecting for the rest of the summer, the foliage should be right on schedule with peak expected to be starting within 4 weeks in the hills and about 7 weeks along the shoreline.

Of course a warmer than average September would push these dates a little later, and cooler temps would bring them back.

Second, how vibrant will the colors be? This also has everything to do with the weather. Ideal conditions in the spring and summer with lots of rain and not any extreme wind storms are a great start, but pay close attention over the next month because right now is a very important time. We need cool nights, mild days, and not a ton of rain or wind.

Too much rain will wash the colors out and too much wind will knock the leaves off the trees before they turn the beautiful colors we know and love. Until then, let’s focus on some nice weather because you know what (winter) is right around the corner.