Another bright day on tap, however, it’ll be colder today with highs in the upper 30s, near 40°. Don’t worry–the cooler weather will only stick around for one day. By Friday and Saturday, highs will be near 50°! Even though it’ll be a nice start to the weekend, it won’t be a great finish. Sunday will feature more clouds with rain developing late in the day. Rain and gusty winds are expected AGAIN Sunday night into Monday.

Today: Plenty of sunshine. Colder, highs in the upper 30s, near 40°.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. The peak of the Geminid Meteor Shower continues! Look to the northeast sky and you could see 1-2 meteors per minute!

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Another bright and mild day with highs around 50°.

Sunday: More clouds with rain developing late in the day. Highs in the upper 40s. Rain and wind overnight.

Monday: Rain, heavy at times. Gusty winds. We’ll watch for potential flooding again. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. A chance of rain/snow overnight.

Wednesday: Chance of morning rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.