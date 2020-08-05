 

Bristol among dozens of towns left in the dark from Isaias damage

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Towns and cities like West Hartford, Danbury, Waterbury, and Bristol are seeing some of the highest outages Wednesday morning, with more than a half a million in the dark, primarily Eversource customers.

There were lines around the corner to get into McDonald’s and the local bagel shop for fresh breakfast, and traffic lights are also out across the city and in many communities across Connecticut.

Fast-moving winds from Tropical Storm Isaias were the issue, not rain. Those winds created tornado-like conditions.

In Bristol, a family was casually cooking a meal when they heard a noise and a tree split in their yard, bringing down wires and making Marcia Drive impassible.

“The rest of the evening until the winds died down it was pretty much panic that nothing else was going to fall on the house,” Jay Komanetsky, Bristol said. “A concern that we have is a tree in the back that split…We’re very, very fortunate there is no damage to the house. It’s just a lot of cleanup to do and no power.”

Eversource has been having issues with their reporting system. They say it could take a couple of days to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people across the state.

