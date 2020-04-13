Calf born at farm in Preston during storm; barn loses roof due to high winds

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Monday was a challenging day for utility crews forced to work out in the elements.

Heavy rains and high winds made for tough conditions and caused power outages throughout the state.

Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) began coordinating its storm coverage on Easter Sunday. NPU had three crews covering the city Monday with more on stand by.

“We have two that are out working right now,” said Chris LaRose, General Manager for Norwich Public Utilities. “We have a small outage going on about 75 customers, but we’re keeping ahead of it and we’re doing the best in the rain and the wind.”

A tree branch fell taking down power lines on Maple Street in Norwich. That same scenario sent Eversource crews to Route 164 in Preston. While News 8 was there, a tree crew arrived to help.

Also, in Preston, winds tore off the roof of a barn at the Nine Brothers Farm where the owner said he was already struggling to stay open. Although, there was one bright moment when a calf was born there during the storm.

Good and bad news at Nine Brothers Farm in #Preston. Unfortunately the wind blew the roof off the barn but there was also a calf born during the storm today. Mother and calf are doing fine pic.twitter.com/mzc1MvJm4d — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) April 13, 2020

“Every downed line, act as if it’s live,” LaRose said. “Assume it’s live and stay away. Call us. We’ll get there we’ll have people on the site to make it safe.”

Like many companies, NPU also has most of its employees working remotely, which poses even more of a challenge.

“All of our customer service reps who answer the phones on these power outage days are all at home, and if they lose power in their own homes, we need to make sure that we are transferring the services to other people who can,” said LaRose

They also understand the need to get power restored to homes and businesses as quickly as they can.

Meanwhile, places along the shoreline like Lord’s Point in Stonington took a pounding from the wind and waves.

Shoreline areas like Lord’s Point in #Stonington gets pounded by wind and waves pic.twitter.com/jWn9ncjhAQ — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) April 13, 2020

During the middle of the day, there was a bit of break from the rain but not the wind and that is what brings trees down.