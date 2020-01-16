Caught on camera: Micro-burst causes part of the roof to cave in on a school gym in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WTNH) — A strong gust of wind caused part of the roof to cave in on a school gym in North Carolina.

The wind blew debris at kids playing on the basketball court.

Teachers at the school told local news stations they could not believe what they were seeing, and that “the stage was gone.”

Another teacher said that she was grateful that everyone was safe.

The National Weather Service said it was a micro-burst; that burst of wind can cause as much damage as a tornado.

This one packed winds of 85 miles per hour.