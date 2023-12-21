WINTER SOLSTICE AT 10:27 PM THIS EVENING!! The first day of Winter 2023/2024 on Friday will be another beautiful and cold day! Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, expect increasing cloudiness on Saturday along with moderating temperatures. There could be some spotty showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. A little mix is possible inland but many towns stay dry. Christmas Eve will feature quiet weather with NO chance of a white Christmas this year! Christmas Day will have you wanting to be outside with highs near 50°. More rain coming the middle of next week! Stay Tuned!!

Note: Significant flooding continues along the Connecticut River with numerous road closures and flooded properties.

Tonight: Mainly clear and frigid. Lows in the teens.

Friday: Plenty of sunshine, very light wind and cold. Highs in the low-mid 30s.

Saturday: Morning sun to afternoon clouds. Highs in the low 40s. Spotty showers or mixed showers inland are possible overnight.

Christmas Eve: A few spotty rain showers and/or isolated freezing rain early inland, otherwise mostly cloudy during the day and quiet into the evening! Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny and pleasant with highs near 50°.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain late in the day. Highs near 50°.

Wednesday: Chance of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Drying out with the increasing sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.