(WTNH) – Some Eversource customers in the Eastern part of the state are experiencing power outages after thunderstorms on Thursday night.

The towns of Colombia, Farmington, Windsor, Meriden, and Lebanon had the most outages in the state following the storm. You can view the Eversource power outage map here.

