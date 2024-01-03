HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – We have managed to get through the Christmas season without a major snowstorm, but Old Man Winter is now getting ready to make its way to the Northeast.

City streets and highways blanketed with snow is a sight that has been missing for quite some time across Connecticut. However, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is bracing for a change.

”It looks like heading into this weekend could be the first statewide plowable accumulation, so we’re keeping an eye on the forecast,” said CT Department of Transportation Spokesperson Josh Morgan.

Some areas across the state could receive more accumulation than others. Whatever the amount, DOT officials said they’re ready.

”Our crews are on standby, there’s no out-of-state vacations allowed, we make sure that all our equipment is tuned up and ready to go,” Morgan said.

It’s been nearly a year since the last significant snowfall but the approach to keeping the streets clear and same remains the same.

“What we do is make sure that we have the plows attached, salt in the back of the trucks, we’ll go out Friday and pre-treat some areas that are known trouble spots,” Morgan said.

As you head off to your various destinations over the weekend, the Department of Transportation is suggesting you keep a distance from the snow removal vehicles, because you could be creating a different problem.

“Don’t crowd the plow. The workers are out there they need to make sure their focus is on the road is on the equipment.. and when people are too close that just recreates an unsafe condition,” Morgan said.

DOT officials said another way to avoid the problems is to just stay home.