Connecticut emergency management team locked and ready for snow

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is locked and loaded for snow.

“We are ready for what could be a really rough storm,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will have 600 trucks and 700 employees working 17-hour shifts. They are down 30% of their staff because of a number of reasons including retirements and COVID.

Contractors will try and fill the gaps.

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti has been monitoring the National Weather Service.

“We’re getting projections that this storm is coming in three to five inches an hour. If that’s going on, we will not be able to keep up with that,” Giulietti said.

Lamont ordered a tractor-trailer ban beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Airports are deciding on closures Friday. There will be no transit buses running. Amtrak is suspending service.

“There are not going to be alternative means tomorrow. All systems will be down with the exception of Metro-North which will be running a limited service,” Giulietti added.

Roads have been pre-treated with salt. However, authorities said to stay off the roads in case emergency personnel needs to get through.

News 8’s Jodi Latina asked Lamont: “In talking to hospitals, are they prepared for the storm? That’s always dicey, they’ve got patients there and we are still in a pandemic.”

Lamont answered: “If you want to help out the hospitals, don’t go on the road for the next 24/48 hours. Make sure emergency vehicles and the snowplows have complete access to the roads.”

What about motorists? Rhode Island and Massachusetts are banning all traffic from roads. Latina asked Lamont, “Could you ever see that happening here?”

Lamont said “they may get more snow than we do so time will tell. We’re going to reserve judgment. I don’t think we’re going to have to do that. I think the tractor-trailer trucks are enough but stay home.”

