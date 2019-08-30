CT Relief workers on the way to Sunshine state to help prep for Hurricane Dorian

FLORIDA (WTNH) — As Florida prepares for Hurricane Dorian, relief workers from Connecticut are on their way to help out!
Stamford-based Americares has sent an emergency response team. They’re prepared to head to affected areas to deliver emergency medicines and relief supplies to health clinics and families in the path of the storm.
Related: Atmospheric battle will determine where Dorian hits Florida
Some local American Red Cross volunteers are also heading to Florida to help with relief efforts.
The U.S. mainland is bracing for Dorian’s impact as it approaches the east coast of Florida. The Sunshine state and parts of Georgia are now under a State of Emergency.
Related: Travelers fly to Hartford from Puerto Rico to avoid Hurricane Dorian
People in Florida are preparing for the worst, lining up to fill sandbags, stocking up on water, supplies, and fuel. Some store shelves are already empty, and gas lines are long.
Dorian could be the strongest hurricane to strike Florida’s east coast since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. The last category 4 to hit Florida was Hurricane Irma in 2017, first making landfall in the Keys.