WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is seeing its first significant snowfall in nearly two years. Snow started falling just before 6 p.m. Saturday in Waterbury and started sticking around 7:30 p.m.

At Waterbury’s Department of Public Works, an assembly of plows and spreaders reloaded with sand and salt. Each spreader holds three to four tons of sand and salt and may reload three or four times during the course of this storm as crews expect to work around the clock.

Public Works Director David Simpson said between city crews and private contractors, about 50 trucks were on the road Saturday night. Once three inches of snow falls, the city will add 10 garbage trucks with plows attached.

Crews are covering 320 miles of roadways throughout Waterbury, which is why a parking ban is in effective until 6 p.m. Sunday. Residents are asked to park cars in their driveways, in city garages, or on the side of your street with even house numbers. Those parking on the side of the street with odd house numbers or parking in designated “snow zones” may be towed.

Will this storm impact Monday morning’s commute or school closings and delays?

“We’re prepared to handle that, if necessary,” Simpson told News 8. “We’re hoping with the weather reports that we’re hearing that we can get it cleared up before the end of the day on Sunday; and then it will just be the normal preparation for any school day that might have some snow on the road.”