Connecticut sees slick road conditions in midweek snow storm

(WTNH) — Wednesday is seeing a messy, snow-filled morning on the roads. News 8 is here to provide you coverage on what to expect and how to prepare.

While the snow is expected to end between 8 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, the rain-snow mixed roads will have a layer of ice underneath, creating some slick roads. The snow fall will make travel conditions hazardous for some drivers.

See full list of counties under effect

How to prepare

Give yourself extra time in the morning to get ready and for your commute

Drive slow – the roads will be icy and slippery

Dress for winter

Connecticut schools and centers are also seeing delays and closings. Click here for the updated list to see if your area is included.

Send us your snow photos and videos!

Be sure to download the News 8 app for the latest updates on the storm.