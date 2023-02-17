SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — When you look around Mount Southington one would never know that it’s been a dry winter in Connecticut.

When mother nature doesn’t work the folks at Mount Southington do.

“It has been a challenge our snowmaking and grooming crew has worked really hard to keep the mountain in the shape that it’s in right now,” said Mount Southington Night Manager Ed Szydlowski.

Szydlowski told News 8 they are once again making snow trying to get it ready for the Presidents’ Day weekend.

It does take a lot of resources when there’s no natural snow in the forecast.

Toxicologists ‘aware’ of ashlike substance on Connecticut cars

“It’s been a challenge but we have invested in great snowmaking and the temps when they do drop they’ve been cooperating,” he said.

It takes at least 9 people to create snow on the hill for skiers to make memories here with their families.

“Keeping it on the mountain even though it’s been really warm it’s been good skiing,” said skier Kathy Scabo.

And looks like families here have noticed all the hard work done by the crews.

“We’re pretty excited cause we know that mount southington is going to blow a ton of snow tonight and they are always incredible keeping snow on the mountain throughout the season,” Jen Murawski said

They are expecting a packed house this weekend and have managed to keep the same level of crowds as years in the past.