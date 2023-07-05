HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol will go into effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 8 p.m. Friday as hot and humid weather is expected over the next few days.

The purpose of the protocol is to ensure that vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

When enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure information on cooling centers is available and that there is a location that provides relief from the hot conditions.

Anyone in need of a cooling center is asked to visit 211ct.org to find their nearest location.

The governor’s office provided the following tips to help residents stay cool:

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. (Call 2-1-1 for a list of cooling centers.) Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided with ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

Everyone is also reminded to stay hydrated during periods of extreme heat. Because bodies lose fluid through sweat, dehydration is common while experiencing very high temperatures. It is strongly encouraged to: