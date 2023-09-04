NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol will go into effect at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the forecasted heat and humidity.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said the protocol would be in place through 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

Storm Team 8 said Monday looks like the start of a heat wave for inland areas with temps reaching the low 90s. We’ll keep the sunshine, heat, and high humidity through Thursday. No showers or storms are in the forecast until Thursday evening.

“We may have thought that the hot summer temperatures were over for the season, but it looks like we are getting another stretch of heat this week,” Lamont said.

The governor’s office said the protocol is meant to “ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions.”

Cooling centers are open throughout Connecticut and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org/.

According to the governor’s office, while the state’s extreme hot weather protocol is active:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions.

Municipalities and other partners submit information on the opening of cooling centers into the WebEOC, providing a real-time database on the availability of these locations statewide. United Way 2-1-1 uses the system to act as a clearinghouse to assist residents in locating a cooling center.

Regional coordinators from the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security monitor WebEOC in order to respond to any requests from municipalities for state assistance.

The energy utility companies provide the state with regular updates regarding the impact of the weather conditions on their respective utilities throughout the duration of the protocol.

Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others: