NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With temperatures in Connecticut expected to dip below zero later this week, the state’s severe cold weather protocol will be in effect from noon on Thursday, Feb. 2, through noon on Sunday, Feb 5.

Storm Team 8 expects temperatures to drop starting Thursday night. The severe cold conditions will remain on Friday and Saturday, especially during the evening hours when temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits and possibly below zero degrees with the wind chill at or below zero and sustained winds of around 20 miles per hour and gusts at times of around 30 miles per hour.

“With the kind of severe cold weather that is headed our way, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in under 30 minutes,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said. “Spending long periods of time outdoors in these conditions is not only harmful, it can be fatal.”

During a severe weather protocol, state agencies and municipalities coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and shelters so that vulnerable populations are safe.

Anyone in need is urged to call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org to connect to these services.

Connecticut Water issued a frozen pipe alert Friday night into Saturday.

Homeowners are encouraged to take steps to prevent damage inside and outside the home. Here are eight tips to prevent freezing water pipes:

Locate the shutoff valve and ensure it works properly in case of an emergency. Protect outside pipes and faucets. If there is a separate shutoff valve for the outside faucet, turn it off and drain the lines. If not, wrap and insulate outside faucets or hose bibs. Check for broken windows or damaged skirting that might cause freezing to your pipes or meter in your basement or crawl space. Caulk around pipes where they enter the house. Seal cracks or holes in windows, walls or doors near the meter or pipes. Make sure room heat can circulate freely around the meter and water pipes. Leave cabinet doors open where there is plumbing when the temperature is below freezing to allow more heat to the pipes. Wrap interior pipes with insulation, particularly in unheated areas like the garage, basement or crawl space. Homeowners that have had problems in the past with pipes freezing may want to let the water run at a slow rate in extreme cold. The extra cost in your water bill will be minimal compared to the cost of repairing a broken pipe. Homeowners can use a bucket or container to catch the dripping water and reuse it for another purpose.

Emergencies can be reported to Connecticut Water 24/7 by phone at 1-800-286-5700.