NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is preparing for its first significant snowfall in nearly two years. News 8 is tracking the weekend’s winter storm across the state.

New Haven

All hands will be on deck in New Haven, with about 40 trucks clearing more than 220 miles of roads. Pre-treating will begin Saturday morning, with crews ramping up at night.

Mayor Justin Elicker (D-Conn.) said a parking ban for downtown and emergency routes will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Parking is available in four downtown garages designated at schools and several Yale University parking lots.

Warming centers will be open from 5 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Monday.

“Because our warming centers typically reach capacity, we will be opening 200 Orange St. as an expanded capacity for folks that have to get out of the storm,” Eliker said.

Hartford

The city of Hartford expects four to eight inches of snow, and the new acting public works director, Chris Hayes, said they are prepared if it turns out there is even more.

Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said they have 4,000 gallons of brine, 30 snow plows and 12,000 magnesium chloride ready to use.

While Hayes and Arulampalam have been on the job for just a few days, Hayes said they are ready.

“We’re prepared,” Hayes said. “We’re excited. The team is very experienced, and we’re ready to get the streets cleared and get the city back open.”

The plows plan to hit Hartford streets after the snow starts to fall Saturday night, and city officials are asking residents to get their cars off the roads so they can do their jobs.

“People get ticketed and towed, and we know how hard those tickets are on families, but we’ve got to get people off the street so we can plow,” Arulampalam said.

The mayor also shared some advice if you plan to shovel your driveway.

“Don’t shovel until that snow plow comes through because it’s happened to me, it’s happened to many of you, and you’re going to get plowed right in,” Arulampalam said.

The city’s parking ban is in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Residents can move their cars to blue light or city lots starting at noon on Saturday.

Waterbury

Mayor Paul Pernerewski said a parking ban will be in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday and end at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Parking is also not allowed on the odd-numbered side of all city streets. Residents are encouraged to use their driveways or city parking garages on Scovill Street or Bank Street instead of parking on the street.

Norfolk

News 8 spoke with Jonathan Barbagllo, the public information officer with the Norfolk Fire Department. Watch the interview in the video below.