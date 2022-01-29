Crews digging out from Saturday’s winter storm in Connecticut

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are hard at work clearing roads across the state after Saturday’s winter storm.

In the Hartford area, heavy machinery has been called in to start digging. Plows were out even before the storm was over in Manchester, and they are still out trying to get the parking lots and roadways clear.

While the plows have done a great job clearing so far, the biggest problem is the snowbanks created as you come into side parking lots.

News 8 spoke to one woman who works at a local gas station and is keeping the fuel going for the plow trucks. She had one heck of a commute to work.

“There are some entrance ramps that are questionable. You wonder if they’re roads or snow banks, so it’s very dangerous on the entrance and exit ramps on secondary highways,” said Margaret Burgess of Manchester.

Low visibility is also an issue with the wind blowing the snow around. The single digit temperatures are also adding to the frustrations and the wind chill is extremely cold.

Crews out working may have to take breaks if they are out on a snow blower or shoveling, so give them a little more time to clear before you decide to head out.

Stay up-to-date with Storm Team 8’s coverage on-air, online and on the News 8 app.