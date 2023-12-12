A very quiet pattern ahead with some temperature changes. Colder by Thursday but then moderating into the weekend with rising temperatures again. We are watching what looks to be a rain & wind event as of now for late Sunday through Monday of early next week!

Early this morning: Mainly clear and chilly. Watch for icy patches. Lows 25-30.

Today: Early icy patches. Bright & breezy with highs in the lmid 40s.

Tomorrow: AM sun to PM clouds & windy with highs in the low to mid 40s. A flurry or snow squall possible at night.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy & colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s with the wind chill in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny & mild with highs 45-50.

Saturday: Sun to clouds. Highs 45-50

Sunday: Lots of clouds with highs near 50. Showers at night.

Monday: Watching a system coming up from the south with heavy rain & gusty winds expected. Highs in the 40s.