Wildfires in the west impacting air quality in CT this week

(WTNH) — Elevated levels of fine particles will be in the air Tuesday night due to ongoing wildfires on the West Coast.

Until around midnight Wednesday, unhealthy levels for sensitive groups will be present across the state while levels unhealthy for all groups will be present in western Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

DEEP says people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens can take these steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else can take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

For more information on air quality, including DEEP’s daily Air Quality Index, click here.