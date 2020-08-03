Emergency operations center to remain active during Tropical Storm Isaias

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will remain activated to monitor and manage any issues that may arise as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The center, which has been activated since March because of COVID-19, will be staffed with emergency operations personnel, in addition to public health officials, as a tropical storm warning was issued for the entire state.

“With the current forecasted track of Isaias, we can expect heavy rain and high winds beginning Tuesday afternoon,” Governor Lamont said. “We’re encouraging any restaurant owners and homeowners to secure outdoor furniture, tents and awnings. We’ll continue to monitor the storm’s progress up the east coast and will provide updates as necessary.”

The storm is expected to hit the state by Tuesday afternoon and bring high winds and heavy rain. Residents are asked to prepare for power outages and have an emergency kit/plan ready.