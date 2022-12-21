NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A major storm is expected to bring damaging wind and heavy rain to Connecticut ahead of the holiday weekend.

Eversource says it is preparing for the storm by bringing in additional crews and extra resources to respond to damage or outages caused by the weather.

Storm Team 8 says Friday will be a very stormy day with heavy rain and some isolated inland flooding with 1.5″ to 3″ rain amounts and strong wind gusts 40-55+ MPH statewide, causing power outages and moderate coastal flooding at high tide from 8 a.m to 11 a.m.

Storm Team 8’s Forecast

We’ll see highs in the 50s with the rain ending by Friday night, rapidly falling temperatures, and a few snow showers. Temperatures fall into the 20s and teens Friday night, with a freeze-up and icy surfaces. Wind chill will be in the single digits and teens.

Expect flight delays and cancelations along the eastern seaboard Thursday night and Friday.

Christmas Eve and Day will be quiet with the coldest temperatures of the season.