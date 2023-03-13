BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful Nor’easter is heading to Connecticut Monday night.

Rain is expected throughout much of the state Monday afternoon, with some snow in the northwest part of the state. The rain will move to heavy, wet snow in many areas across Connecticut Monday night, with heavy rain closer to the shoreline.

Utility companies said they are monitoring the situation and getting ready to hit the ground running if – and when – clean-up and restoration is needed.

Eversource said it has out-of-state crews ready to go, if needed. The company said if you see any downed power lines, don’t try to move them, and report them to 911.