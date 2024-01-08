HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource is preparing for potential power outages from a rain and wind storm expected to hit Connecticut Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Eversource said they will have an estimated 1,110 line and tree crews, including 500 from out of state, ready to respond.

With the snow from this past weekend melting, the ground will be soggy. The forecasted high winds could knock down trees and then take down power lines.

Before the storm

Build an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, food, water, medications and pet food.

Make sure technology, like your cellphone, laptop and portable charger, is fully charged.

During the storm

Eversource customers can report or check a power outage or view its outage map.

If you come across a downed wire, assume it is live, do not get near it or drive over it, and call 911.

