Eversource says it is prepared for possible severe weather Thursday

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Eversource Energy said it is staffed up and ready to go for Thursday’s chance of severe weather.

Of course, this comes after hundreds of thousands of customers suffered through 10 days without power after tropical storm Isaias.

More than 800,000 customers lost power and the state has launched an investigation. The utility company’s spokesperson, Tricia Modifica, said the company is fully staffed for whatever Thursday brings.

She said crews include line workers, tree crews and support staff. Eversource is also working on securing contractor crews.

When it comes to out of state support Modifica said, “As the storm gets closer or we take on damage, that’s when you assess and reach out to additional crews if it’s warranted and needed.”

She said staff is closely watching this storm all while they are dealing with the fallout of the last storm response.

Eversource CEO James Judge, who has not spoken since the last storm, is set to speak Thursday at the committee leading the investigation.