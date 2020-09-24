Extreme drought covering more of northeastern Connecticut

(WTNH) — After many days without rain this summer and so far this fall, the northeastern parts of Connecticut are now facing extreme drought.

A map from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows that around 15% of the state is affected, which includes parts of Hartford, Tolland, Windham, and New London counties.

In extreme drought, farmers could face major losses. In extreme droughts past, Connecticut saw widespread crop loss and financial stress on dairy farms. Even Christmas tree farms struggled during prior extreme droughts.

Businesses that typically boom during an extreme drought? Well drillers and bulk water haulers.

Water recreation and hunting could be modified due to extreme drought; wildlife disease outbreak has been seen in previous extreme droughts in Connecticut.

Another big impact: bodies of water have reduced flow; some could even stop flowing. River temperatures would also become warmer.

Wells could run dry, and people would eventually dig more or deeper into their well.

Thankfully, Connecticut has not yet experienced Exceptional Drought. It is not certain if our state will experience Exceptional Drought this season.

