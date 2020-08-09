5.1 earthquake felt across North Carolina

HIGH POINT, NC (FOX 8) — A 5.1 earthquake centered in Sparta was felt across North Carolina on Sunday morning.

The earthquake was centered 54 miles northwest of Winston-Salem. It happened at 8:07 a.m., according to the official USGS report.

Many who felt the earthquake said it last 10-15 seconds.

Sunday’s 5.1 earthquake is the strongest earthquake to happen in North Carolina since 1916.

A viewer in Pfafftown told us, “Around 8 a.m. this morning, our bedroom shook. We thought a tree had fallen, but then heard it was an earthquake.”

Various items litter the floor of the 4 Brothers Store in Sparta, N.C. after an earthquake shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (Michael Hull via AP)

We're getting reports of an earthquake across our area stretching from northeast Georgia to the NC Piedmont. We didn't feel it here at our office, but did anyone else feel it? #ncwx #scwx #gawx — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 9, 2020

Betty Sue Poole, who lives near Pine Swamp Road in Sparta, shared photos of the damage in her home after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (Courtesy of Betty Sue Poole)

Please do not call 911 simply to report the #earthquake. Only call if you need assistance. — Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) August 9, 2020

By far the largest quake in North Carolina since a M 5.2 in 1916. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/J3yuTrdSq5 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 9, 2020

