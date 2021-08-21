Are the utility companies ready? Where Eversource, UI stand in preparation for Henri

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Utility companies in Connecticut are working around the clock to prepare for Hurricane Henri’s arrival and the damage it will bring.

On Saturday afternoon, Eversource’s CEO said this storm is now considered a level 2, which means 50 to 69% of customers could be without power for eight to 21 days.

Eversource says it is preparing for Henri by preparing line and tree crews to respond to any potential impact the storm has on its customers and communities.

Eversource is bringing in crews from across the country, booking 4,000 hotel rooms, staging, and military barracks to house them. Teams preemptively took down potentially problematic trees in the days leading up to Henri’s projected impact Sunday.

“The response is probably the largest response that I have ever had,” said Eversource CEO Jim Nolan on Friday. “Some of the patterns I’m seeing now I haven’t seen for several decades in this business. Very, very serious storm, so I ask customers to be prepared, be patient.”

“We will get the power on when it’s safe and we’ll deal with that matter later on,” Nolan added. “We’ve put together processes and protocols according to the requirements of that legislation and the requirements of PURA to make sure we’re tracking appropriately and reaching out to customers.”

United Illuminating says despite a national shortage of line crews, it was able to get the workers needed to enact its emergency plan. UI serves more than 350,000 customers in the state, and they think between 30-50% of their customers will be impacted by the storm.

“We are staging resources both company and supplemental. We’ve more than doubled our workforce,” said Trish Nelson, United Illuminating on Friday.

Both companies say they’re working with local towns and cities ahead of the storm. Priorities for cleanup will be roads, wires, and critical infrastructure. The companies will be working under new legislative rules, which force them to pay customers for any power outages that go longer than four days.