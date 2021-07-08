Blumenthal to tell Eversource put ‘people over profits’ as company continues preparations for Elsa

(WTNH) — As Elsa makes its way up the East Coast, utility companies are preparing for its arrival, and Connecticut’s leaders are keeping a close eye on those companies.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is set to demand Thursday that Eversource put “People over Profits” and make sure it’s prepared for the storm.

Blumenthal said he does not want to see a repeat of last year’s Tropical Storm Isaias when hundreds of thousands of people were left without power for more than a week.

Eversource said it has been preparing for Elsa for days. The company said it will have between 290-500 crews on-site, ready to go when the storm arrives in Connecticut.

Eversource said people should have a storm kit ready with supplies like bottled water, canned food, and pet food. Also, make sure your cellphones and electronic devices are charged before the storm hits, in case you lose power.

Senator Blumenthal will hold a news conference outside Eversource Headquarters in Hartford Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Storm Team 8 says Elsa is a Tropical Storm, and Connecticut is seeing a Tropical Storm Watch for the shoreline. Elsa is set to arrive Friday morning.