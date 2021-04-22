Cleanup efforts underway in bitter cold following thunderstorm, tornado warning

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — After an afternoon of strong winds and thunderstorms statewide, Connecticut residents are cleaning up the debris and damage that may have resulted from Wednesday’s weather.

Folks cleaning up or going to work will also have to face the bitter cold temperatures Thursday morning. The northern parts of the state are in a freeze warning until later Thursday morning.

Storm Team 8 says a flurry is possible early Thursday morning too. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s The wind chill early Thursday is in the 20s. The temperature will be in the 40s later in the day, and wind gusts near the shoreline could be around 45 MPH.

A Tornado Warning was issued at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service saw a severe thunderstorm near Kent that was capable of producing a tornado, moving northeast at 55 MPH.

Hail was seen by many News 8 viewers in Litchfield County.

At one point, in Simsbury, a tree fell right onto a home, crashing onto a bed and a baby crib. Three young children were home at the time, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

Currently, less than 500 Eversource customers are without power.