Connecticut waking up to heavy rain, tornado warning lifted

(WTNH) — Connecticut got another round of heavy rain and thunder Thursday morning, and more is on the horizon.

Storm Team 8 monitored a Tornado Warning at 4 a.m. Thursday in Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties. The warning has since been lifted.

Thursday will bring periods of heavy rain and thunder through the afternoon. Humid with highs in the 70s. Watch out for flash flooding; do not drive over standing water!

Friday will be drier, sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Residents are waking up to damage statewide:

In Chester, Route 148 is closed at high street due to a tree and wires that were brought down and are in the roadway.

There are already thousands of utility customers without power Thursday morning.

As of 5:20 a.m. Thursday, there are 3,499 Eversource customers waking up to no power, mainly in Putnam, Branford, Coventry, and Glastonbury. There are 53 UI customers in the dark, mainly in New Haven and Hamden.