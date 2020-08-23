CT Red Cross volunteers head to Texas as Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura advance on Gulf Coast

(WTNH) — Tracking double trouble for the Gulf Coast Sunday. Right now Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are making their way toward the southern United States. And Sunday, five Connecticut Red Cross volunteers are providing aid to Texas.

In Texas, these volunteers – along with hundreds of others from around the country – will support sheltering efforts and overall operations before, during, and after landfall of the two storms.

“We got a call to deploy. We felt that it was important to help people and decided we needed to go,” one volunteer said.