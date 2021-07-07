CT shoreline communities, utility companies preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa

Conn. (WTNH) — All eyes are on Tropical Storm Elsa as we closely watch the impact this storm could have on our state. In shoreline communities, preparations are already underway.

“This is New England!” said Todd Cyr, of Portland. “We get weather like this every now and they. You try and be prepared and that’s really all you can do.”

Cyr said he and his family are getting ready for whatever Tropical Storm Elsa brings our way.

“We went and got hamburgers, hot dogs, and stuff,” said Cyr. “So, if we lose power, we can at least use the grill and cook.”

Other people News 8 spoke with said they’re also taking steps to make sure they’re prepared.

“We make sure we have enough food on hand and water,” said Lloyd Santi, of Suffield. “That kind of stuff.”

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said they’re monitoring the storm’s track. He’s urging everyone, before Elsa is here, to make a go kit.

“[The Go Kit] should have copies of important paperwork, medications that they can just grab and go,” said Chief Spera. “Remember to put your new COVID-19 vaccination cards in that go kit.”

In the event of downed trees and lines, make sure to stay far back and report any issues right away. Chief Spera said they’ll be ready to respond.

Utility crews are also gearing up for Elsa. The storm could hit our state Friday morning dumping rain and wind.

Eversource says they’ll have anywhere from 290-500 crews on-site and ready to go when the storm arrives.

The company hoping to avoid a repeat of Isaias last summer, which left thousands of people without power for up to two weeks.

Mitch Gross of Eversource told News 8 Wednesday, “This again is an all hands on deck endeavor. We understand there’s a lot of attention being paid to us — a lot of eyes on us — we get it. We’re committed to doing the best job we can and responding as quickly and as safely as we can if there are issues.”