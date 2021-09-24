CT waking up to flash flood advisory as line of rain slowly moves across state

(WTNH) — Connecticut is set to wake up to heavy rain and flash flooding in parts of the state Friday morning.

There is currently a flood advisory for Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties. There is also a flash flood warning for Hartford and Litchfield counties.

A reminder to drivers this morning to avoid driving into standing water, which could damage the car and put occupants in danger.

Storm Team 8 is tracking a slow-moving line of rain and thunder for the morning commute into the afternoon.

It will also be windy and humid with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rain gradually come to an end in the early afternoon. Saturday will be dry in the low 70s for the most part, until the afternoon/evening where there will be a possible shower across Eastern CT.