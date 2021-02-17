DOT pre-treating roads ahead of long-duration snow tomorrow, urging residents to stay off roads during storm if possible

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s all about the timing, and duration of the storm. The snow is supposed to really be ramping up right around rush-hour Thursday, which means more cars on the road, more obstacles in the way for Department of Transporation plows.

RELATED: Winter Storm Watch in effect; 4-8” of fresh snow on the way for Thursday into Friday



They have been out Wednesday pre-treating the roads with liquid salt in advance of the storm that – after all is said and done – is set to dump 4-8” of fresh snow on the state.

Road crews are hoping that, as people have gotten used to working from home over the last year since the pandemic began, they will work from home Thursday and Friday during the snowstorm.

Once DOT is past clearing the snow for rush-hour Thursday, it just becomes a battle against time.



Kevin Nursick with DOT told News 8, “A longer duration storm, regardless of how much snow is falling at the time…do eat up more resources and the crews have to be out there longer and it does tire out the crews a little bit more.”



While you’re getting ready for Thursday/Friday’s storm, it’s important to know the storm that happened earlier in the week in Texas is going to affect you, especially if you get in a car accident.

We talk to one autobody shop that says some auto companies have a real shortage in auto parts, more than 60,000 parts are back-ordered for just one auto company alone.

That story tonight on News 8 at 6p.