Driving through the devastation: Pictures, video from inside the Five Mile Swamp fire, homes destroyed

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Seventeen homes have been damaged, 13 of them destroyed in the Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County this week.
WKRG News 5 crews were allowed to survey the devastation alongside emergency crews this week.
In the gallery below, you can see the smoldering damage across Santa Rosa County. In the video above, you can see a raw survey of the devastation.
