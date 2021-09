(WTNH) — Many streets near the beach in East Haven are seeing flooding Thursday morning, as Ida dumped its remnants onto Connecticut overnight.

Flooding on Ellis Road in East Haven, due to heavy rains from Storm Ida on Sept 2, 2021. Photo: Dave Levenduski

Flooding usually comes from the Long Island Sound, but this time, News 8 reporter Kent Pierce says it’s due to the heavy rainwater with nowhere to go due to poor drainage.