WATCH LIVE: Tornado Warning for Litchfield County expired; Severe Thunderstorm Watch up for all of CT

Conn. (WTNH) — An Extreme Tornado Warning was in effect for Litchfield County and northern Connecticut until 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The warning was issued at 2:47 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

As of 2:47 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Kent moving northeast at 55 mph.

Over 1,600 power outages have been reported in Kent. Hail has been reported in Sharon. 530 customers are reported out of power in Sharon.

Up in Norfolk, schools are holding students in the buildings until the extreme weather passes.

Out of an abundance of caution, Botelle School is holding the students in the building until 345 p.m. today due to the current weather moving through. — Norfolk, CT Emergency Management (@NorfolkEMD) April 21, 2021

The warning is for central Litchfield County in Connecticut and East-Central Dutchess County in East Central, New York.

Hazards include tornados, flying debris, and quarter-sized hail. NWS says their radar has indicated rotation.

The NWS encourages those in the area to seek shelter in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outside or in a mobile home or vehicle move to the closest substantial shelter.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is up for the entire state through 6 p.m.

Locations that will be impacted by the tornadic thunderstorm include West Torrington, Torringford, Haight Vineyard, South Dover, West Goshen, Skiff Mountain, Wrightville, Lower Marryall, Marble Dale, and Harwinton.