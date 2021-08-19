Heavy rain from remnants of Fred causing severe flooding, road closures in Hartford County

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Severe flooding is impacting roadways and homes across the Hartford County area Thursday morning as heavy rain from the remnants of Storm Fred moves across the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) put out a Severe Flood Warning for Hartford County Thursday through 12:30 p.m. They report the storm has so far dumped 3-4.5 inches of rain. Scattered showers are expected for the rest of the afternoon.

Areas of impact include Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Newington, Windsor, Wethersfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Berlin, Rocky Hill, Avon, and Plainville.

WEB EXTRA: Flash Flooding near Forest Ville, Bristol, CT – Credit: Jose Hernandez

The heaviest of the rain ended mid-morning, but reports of flooding continue to come in. There were multiple reports of road closures and basement floodings in homes in Simsbury and Bristol, according to the NWS. Park River in Hartford continues to experience current rises. NWS says this rise will trigger flooding in the parking area for the University of Hartford.

  • West Hartford – Via: WTNH’s Megan Saunders
  • Via: Hartford area Facebook page
  • Pembroke St., Hartford -Via: WTNH’s Kevin Frederick

If you encounter flooding on roads, never drive through it. The NWS warns “turn around, don’t drown”.

FLOODING - South Windsor - Courtesy: Brian Hollman

Flash Flooding - near Forest Ville, Bristol, CT - Credit: Jose Hernandez

