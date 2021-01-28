How to protect yourself, pets as temps across the state drop to bitter cold single digits

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People all across Connecticut are bracing Thursday for the bitter cold forecast for the next few days. It could become dangerous if you have to be out in it, so News 8 spoke with a doctor about the dangers and how you can protect yourself.

The temperatures are forecast to be in the single digits overnight Thursday and remain well below freezing for several days. The state’s Cold Weather Protocol has now been activated and warming shelters have been made available for those most vulnerable. Hamden schools also announced Thursday afternoon they are going remote Friday due to the frigid temps.

Thursday night, Harper Police set up a DUI checkpoint in Hartford and will be working straight through the night in the bitter cold temperatures. Those who have to work outside as the temps continue to drop into the single digits know it will not take long before they will start to feel the effects. When temperatures are that low, the danger zone for frostbite to exposed skin is about 30 minutes.



Dr. Howard Selinger of Quinnipiac University School of Medicine says, “And that is without windchill. With windchill and subzero temperatures – which we will have with the windchill – you’re looking at 15 minutes.”

The doctor recommends dressing in layers and keeping an eye on pets. Make sure, if your pet is in the backyard they have water, and if they start to shiver that’s an indication they need to come in immediately. Additionally, keep in mind that children and the elderly feel the effects of the cold first.