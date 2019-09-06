Hurricane Dorian now: Making landfall over North Carolina, hundreds may be trapped on Ocracoke Island

(ABC News) — Hurricane Dorian made landfall along Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Friday morning as those on the state’s low-lying islands battle heavy rain and brace for flash flooding and dangerous storm surge.

Hundreds may be trapped on Ocracoke Island where the deadly storm “is raging” and “waters are rising quickly,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday morning.

“We don’t have any more specific, official information” on the possibility of trapped residents, Cooper said.

NWS Newport/Morehead

Ocracoke Island now. Rapidly rising water due to storm surge off the Pamlico Sound. Seek higher ground immediately, Ocracoke Island, Hatteras Village, etc.

Pic credit: Amy Howard.



The governor urged those in Dare and Hyde Counties to move to the highest point in their homes as the waters rise.

NWS Eastern Region

The radar view Hurricane Dorian making landfall at Cape Hatteras NC at 835 am this morning. At 10 am Dorian was located 25 mi northeast of Cape Hatteras moving to the northeast at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 90 mph.

At least four people have died in the Southeast as a result of Dorian, according to The Associated Press, including an 85-year-old man who fell off a ladder in North Carolina while preparing his home for the storm.

Over 330,000 homes and businesses were without power across the Carolinas Friday morning as a result of the storm, now a Category 1 hurricane.

Santee Cooper

Here's what we're working with across the area. While we have crews working around the clock, we plan for almost all of our customers to be on by 10 p.m. Saturday. Please report outages to http://stormcenter.santeecooper.com .



Dorian is expected to dump up to 8 inches of rain in northeast North Carolina through Saturday, with as much as 15 inches of total rainfall accumulating in isolated locations. The combination of downpours and storm surge as high as 7 feet could cause life-threatening flash floods.

NWS Newport/Morehead

We're about 15 miles due north of #Dorian's eyewall now at the office! #NCwx



Dorian is forecast to further move east out into the ocean Friday night, although Southeast Virginia could still get up to 8 inches of rain through Saturday as the storm moves north.

South Carolina has already seen more than 10 inches of rain since the storm barreled up the coast on Thursday.

A Jeep is stuck in the surf at Myrtle Beach, S.C. as Hurricane Dorian hits the Carolinas.

Horry County PD

WHEN ROADS LOOK LIKE RIVERS, STAY INSIDE!



Here’s a look at Waccamaw Drive in #GardenCity.



While #Dorian is headed out the door, the storm is far from over.



Tropical storm force winds and rain will continue.



WHEN ROADS LOOK LIKE RIVERS, STAY INSIDE!

Here's a look at Waccamaw Drive in #GardenCity.

While #Dorian is headed out the door, the storm is far from over.

Tropical storm force winds and rain will continue.

For our sake and yours, stay off the roads and out of the ocean.

At least 20 tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas on Thursday. One tornado ripped through Emerald Isle, North Carolina, upending mobile homes and strewing debris across the roads.

Another tornado was reported in Little River, South Carolina, where one resident told ABC Florence affiliate WPDE that they heard what sounded “like a large airplane or a large train coming through.”

Mobile homes are upended and debris is strewn about at the Holiday Trav-l Park, Sept. 5, 2019, in Emerald Isle, N.C, after a possible tornado generated by Hurricane Dorian struck the area.more +

Before approaching the United States, Dorian slammed into the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon as a Category 5 hurricane, making the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record.

The storm hovered over the archipelago’s northern islands for nearly two days, flattening homes, submerging roads and flooding an international airport.

Damaged buildings left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbor on Great Ababco, Bahamas, Sept. 5, 2019.

People search for salvageable items as they make their way through an area destroyed by Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.more +

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Dorian left “generational devastation” across the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, which are both in the archipelago’s northern region, east of southern Florida.

At least 30 people have died in the Bahamas due to Dorian, but the country’s health minister told a local radio station Thursday that the final death count will be “staggering.”

“I don’t think rescue crews can get in at this point, but they are ready to go as soon as they possibly can,” he said.