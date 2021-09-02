Ida causes flooding in Bristol, overflow of Pequabuck River

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Bristol is seeing major flooding as Ida brought heavy rain to Connecticut overnight Thursday.

Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said to avoid Forestville Center since the Pequabuck River has overflowed.

Around 28 people living near the Pequabuck had to be evacuated by boat overnight, the mayor told News 8.

The Bristol Fire Department will be available to pump out basements on Thursday for those with six inches of water or more, just call 860-584-3011 for assistance and more information.

The banks of the Copper Mine Brook have also overflowed, causing flooding on Mix Street at Route 6. The road is closed at this time. Officials warn residents to avoid driving in standing water.

