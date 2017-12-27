List of Connecticut Warming Centers

(WTNH) — If you need to escape the brutal cold in Connecticut over the next several days, News 8 has compiled this list of warming centers across the state.

You can also check 211ct.org for additional resources.

Avon

Warming Centers available from Dec. 27-Jan 8, 2018 at:

1) Avon Senior Center 635 West Avon Road (860) 675-4355, Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

2) Avon Free Public Library 281 Country Club Road (860) 673-9712, Hours: M, T: 10am- 8:30 p.m., Th: 10am-6pm, W: 10am- 5pm, F, Sat: 10am- 5pm

Bloomfield

Warming Centers are available from December 26-January 8, 2018 at:

1) The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center, 330 Park Avenue, T,WTh,F: 8am-9pm; Sat: 7-9:30p. Please use the Community/Youth Center entrance on the west side of the building.

2) Prosser Library, 1 Tunxis Avenue, T,W,Th: 10am-8pm, F: 10am-6pm; Sat: 10am-5pm.

3) McMahon Wintonbury Library, 1015 Blue Hills Avenue, T,Th: 1-8pm, W,F,Sat: 10am-5pm.

4) Blue Hills Fire Department, T,W,Th,F: 7:30am-11:30pm.

The Town will provide water, but residents are asked to bring their own food. Please remember to also bring medications, emergency contact phone numbers, and any other items you may need during the day. Service dogs are always welcome.

Bristol

Warming centers are available until noted from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at the following locations:

1) The Salvation Army, 19 Stearns Street.

2) The old Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School Street.

The following locations will offer warming centers during regular operating hours:

1) Bristol Public Library, 5 High Street.

2) Bristol Senior Community Center, 240 Stafford Avenue.

Note: St. Vincent de Paul is also a location for use by individuals as available.

Canton

The Town of Canton will be offering two locations for warming stations for 12/26-1/8.

1) Community Center, 40 Dyer Center, M-F: 9am-4:30 p.m. Hours have been extended on Thursday until 11:00 p.m.

2) Canton Public Library, 40 Dyer Avenue, M-Th: 10am-8pm; F-Sat: 10am-5pm. Site is handicapped accessible. Only service animals are allowed. There are no overnight accommodations.

Cheshire

Warming centers are available from Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at:

1) The Cheshire Senior Center, 240 Maple Avenue

The Cheshire Public Library located at 104 Main Street will also be open as a warming center from Monday through Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday between 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Note that the library will be closed on December 31st and January 1st.

East Hartford

Warming Centers available from Dec. 26 -Jan 8, 2018 at:

1) South End Senior Center, 70 Canterbury St., M-F: 8:30am-4:30pm.

2) Public Safety Complex, 31, School St., 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

These warming centers, which do not offer any staff or special services.

Ellington

Warming centers are available from Dec, 26-Jan.8, 2018 at:

1) Ellington Senior Center, 40 Maple Street, T-Th:9:00am-4pm, F: 9:00am-1:30pm.

2) Hall Memorial Library, 93 Main Street, T-Th: 10am-8pm, Sat: 10am-5pm; Sun: 1-5pm.

Farmington

Warming Center available 12/29/17-1/8/18 at:

The Farmington Community/Senior Center, 321 New Britain Avenue, Hours: 9am-10pm.

Enfield

Warming Center for Enfield residents in need open M-Sun: 9pm-7:30am through March 30, 2018. Doors open at 9pm and are locked after 11pm. Center is located at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Avenue and is administered by Enfield People for People, Inc. Note: Warming center is for Enfield residents, but residents of surrounding towns can stay for one night only. Warming center is not a shelter; there are no beds available at church.

Hamden

Warming Centers available at:

1) Police Department (front foyer), 2900 Dixwell Avenue, open 24/7.

2) Fire Station #2, 71 Circular Avenue, open 24/7.

3) Fire Station #3, 441 Hartford Turnpike, open 24/7.

4) Fire Station #4, 2372 Whitney Avenue, open 24/7.

5) Fire Station #5, 2993 Whitney Avenue, open 24/7.

6) Fire Station #9, 245 Johnson Road, open 24/7.

7) Government Center, 2750 Dixwell Avenue, open 8:30am-4:30pm.

8) Miller Library, 2901 Dixwell Avenue, open M-W: 10am-8pm; Th-Sat: 10am-5:30pm; Sun: 1-5pm.

9) Whitneyville Library, 125 Carleton Street, open M,Tu,Th,F: 10am-5:30pm (closed between 1-2pm); Sat: 10am-1pm; Closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

10) Community Branch Library, 91 Circular Avenue, open M,Tu,Th,F: 10am-5:30pm (closed between 1-2pm); Sat: 10am-1pm; Closed Wednesdays and Sundays..

11) Keefe Community Center, 11 Pine Street, open 8:30am-4:30pm.

Hartford

Warming centers available Dec. 26-Jan. 8, 2018 at:

1) Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch, 500 Main St: Monday – Thursday 9:30 am – 8:00 pm, Friday and Saturday 9:30 am – 5:00 pm, Sunday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm;

2) Center Church, 60 Gold St: Wednesday through Sunday 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm;

3) Hands on Hartford, 45 Church St: Mondays and Tuesdays 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm;

4) South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave: Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm;

5) North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry St: Monday – Friday 9:30 am – 3:00 pm;

6) Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Ave: Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 3:30 pm;

7) Hispanic Health Council, 175 Main St: Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm;

8) Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth St: Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.

Middletown

From mid-November through typically the end of March, local churches operate a nightly Middletown Warming Center. The warming center is available for single adult men and women to be safe and out of the cold. The center does not accept children. The center is not a shelter and will not provide beds, cots, showers or meals but they will have hot beverages and sometimes snacks.

1) Sunday, Dec. 31 – Saturday, Feb. 10: St. Johns School, 5 St. Johns Square (old school building).

New Britain

Warming Centers are available from Dec. 27-Jan. 8, 2018:

1) Senior Center, 55 Pearl Street, Open Monday -Friday, 8:15am – 4pm.

2) New Britain Public Library, 20 High Street is open from 9 am to 9pm Monday through Thursday. Friday & Saturday 9am-5pm, Closed Sunday. The Children’s Department closes at 8:00 pm Monday through Thursday.Teen Room Hours:Monday – Thursday: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, Friday & Saturday: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

New Haven

Warming centers available Dec. 26-Jan. 8, 2018 at:

1) New Haven Free Public Library Main Branch, 133 Elm Street; Open Mon-Thurs 10-8, Fri & Sat 10-5.

2) Fair Haven Branch Library,182 Grand Avenue; Open Mon & Tues 10-6, Thurs 12-8.

3) Mitchell Branch Library, 37 Harrison Street; Open Mon 12-8, Wed & Thurs 10-6.

4) Stetson Branch Library, 200 Dixwell Avenue (in the Dixwell Plaza); Open Mon & Tues 10-6, Wed 12-8.

5) Courtland Seymour Wilson Branch Library, 303 Washington Avenue; Mon,Wed & Thurs 10-6,Tues 12-8

New London

Warming center is available from Dec. 26-Jan. 2, 2018 at:

1) Senior Center, 120 Broad Street, will be open M-F: 8:00am-3:30pm.

Newtown

Warming Centers available at:

1) C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street, 203-426-4533 or chboothlibrary.org. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 9:30 am to 8 pm; Friday, 11 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 9:30 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, noon to 5 pm.

2) Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, 203-426-2475.

3) Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose Street, 203-270-4201 for the Office of the First Selectman or newtown-ct.gov, is generally accessible from 7 am until 5 pm weekdays, and later when there are town boards or commissions meeting.

4) Newtown Senior Center, 14 Riverside Road (203-270-4310) is open weekdays between 8 am and 4:30 pm

Plainville

Warming Center available at the Wheeler Regional Family Branch, 149 Farmington Avenue, Plainville, Phone: 860-793-9631, Hours: M-F: 5:30am-10pm; Sat: 7:30am-9pm; Sun: 8am-6pm.

Simsbury

Warming centers available Dec. 26-Jan. 8, 2018 at:

1) Simsbury Library, 725 Hopmeadow Street, T-Th 9:30am-8:30pm. F-Sat 9:30am-5:30p, Sun. 1:00pm-5:00pm

2) Eno Memorial Hall (Senior Center), 754 Hopmeadow Street, T-Th 8:30am-4:30p, Fri. 8:30am-1:00pm

Southington

Warming centers available Dec. 26-Jan 8, 2018 at:

1) Southington Library & Museum, 255 Main Street, Th: 9:00am-8:30pm; F, Sat: 9:00am-12noon.

2) Southington Calendar House, 388 Pleasant Street, T,W,Th: 9am-3:30pm; F: 9:30am-11:30am.

Stratford

All Stratford fire stations may be utilized as warming centers for residents during the cold weather months. Firehouses are located at

1) 2750 Main St.

2) 1415 Huntington Road

3) 21 Prospect Drive in the Lordship section

4) 200 Oronoque Lane in the North End.

Firehouses are open 24/7.

Torrington

Warming centers available at:

1) City Hall auditorium at 140 Main St., second floor, Monday-Wednesday 8:30am-4pm; Thursday 8:30am-6:30pm; and Friday 8:30am-12:30pm

2) Sullivan Senior Center at East Albert Street during regular hours; and Torrington Library at 12 Daycoeton Place during regular hours. The senior center is for those 55 and older.

West Haven

Warming centers available Dec. 27- Dec. 8, 2018 at:

1) Room A of the City Hall basement, 355 Main Street, W-F 10am-8pm.

*Note: There will be no entry at the City Hall location after 5:00 pm each day, but those already at the Center may stay until 8 pm.

2) The Senior Center, 201 Noble Street, W-F 9am-4pm

Winchester

Warming centers available at:

1) Town Hall, 338 Main Street, Winsted, M-W: 8am-4pm; Th: 8am-7pm; F: 8am-12noon.

2) Blanche McCarthy Senior Center, 80 Holabird Avenue, Winsted, M-F: 8am-4pm.

3) Open Door Soup Kitchen, 160 Main Street, Winsted, M-F: 8:30am-12:30pm.

4) Beardsley and Memorial Library at 40 Munro Place, Winsted, T,Th: 10am-8pm; W,F: 10am-6pm; Sat: 10am-2pm.

5) Lobby of Hungerford Emergency & Medical Care at Winsted Health Center at 115 Spencer Street, Winsted, M-F: 6:30am-9pm; Sat: 7am-9pm; Sun: 9am-9pm.

**************Local Businesses volunteering as warming centers during their normal business hours.

Dunkin Donuts South Main Street

Dunkin Donuts Hinsdale Avenue

Kent Pizza Main Street

McDonald’s Restaurant South Main Street

McGrane’s on the Green Park Place West

ABC Pizza Main Street; Northwest CT Realty Main Street

Winsted

Warming centers available Dec. 26-Jan. 8, 2018 at:

1) Hungerford Emergency & Medical Care Lobby at Winsted Health Center.

2) Open Door Soup Kitchen, 160 Main Street

You can also check 211ct.org for additional resources.