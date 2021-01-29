List of warming centers across CT

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Brutally cold weather has arrived. Meteorologist Gil Simmons said Connecticut won’t have a day above freezing until next week.

Friday will have highs in the teens to near 20 degrees with wind chills from 0-20 degrees.

Due to the cold temperatures and wind chill, Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol until noon on Sunday.

The protocol sets up a system for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that those in need receive protection from severe conditions.

Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 211 to get connected to these services. Officials said protocols have been enacted at shelters throughout the state to adhere to the necessary COVID-19 safety measures.

“We’ve been lucky to have a relatively mild winter so far, but frigid temperatures and wind chills are coming our way over the next several days,” Governor Lamont said. “We need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that the conditions will become too dangerous to spend extended periods of time outdoors. Shelters are available throughout the state. If you know anyone who is in need of shelter, please call 211 and they will connect you to these services.”

A list of warming locations can also be found online.