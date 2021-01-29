List of warming centers across CT

Extreme Weather
Posted: / Updated:
homeless cold shelter warming center generic AP_62276

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Brutally cold weather has arrived. Meteorologist Gil Simmons said Connecticut won’t have a day above freezing until next week.

Friday will have highs in the teens to near 20 degrees with wind chills from 0-20 degrees.

Due to the cold temperatures and wind chill, Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol until noon on Sunday.

RELATED: How to protect yourself, pets as temps across the state drop to bitter cold single digits

The protocol sets up a system for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that those in need receive protection from severe conditions.

Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 211 to get connected to these services. Officials said protocols have been enacted at shelters throughout the state to adhere to the necessary COVID-19 safety measures.

“We’ve been lucky to have a relatively mild winter so far, but frigid temperatures and wind chills are coming our way over the next several days,” Governor Lamont said. “We need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that the conditions will become too dangerous to spend extended periods of time outdoors. Shelters are available throughout the state. If you know anyone who is in need of shelter, please call 211 and they will connect you to these services.”

A list of warming locations can also be found online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

'Vaccine Buddy Program' helps seniors in New Haven County navigate state's COVID vaccine sign-up process

News /

Proceeds from 'As American as apple pie and rice and beans' mugs quoting Sec. of Edu. nominee Cardona going to help Meriden scholarship fund

News /

Police warn of purse snatchings in the Greater Waterbury area

News /

Hamden schools move to full remote learning Friday due to cold weather

News /

Yale New Haven Health opens COVID-19 vaccination site in Milford

News /

Warming centers activated in New Haven ahead of frigid temps; COVID regulations changing things up for city's most vulnerable

News /
More New Haven

Hartford

Hartford Public Library's Barbour branch to distribute food starting Feb. 11

News /

How to protect yourself, pets as temps across the state drop to bitter cold single digits

News /

CCSU Football will not compete in Northeast Conference's spring 2021 season

News /

Union leaders call on state Dept. of Correction to protect staff as hundreds recover from COVID-19

News /

Special moment shared between two medical professionals at CT Children's when mom gives daughter COVID-19 vaccine

News /

Expanding gaming in CT 'At the 1-yard line...'

News /
More Hartford

Mystic Aquarium rehabilitates stranded grey seal pup amid pupping season

News /

New London prepares for bitter cold on the way for this weekend

News /

Fire officials release full report on New London fire connected to death of former Zappos CEO

News /

WEB EXTRA: Bodycam footage of fire on Pequot Ave

News /

2nd District U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney volunteers at Norwich food distribution site

News /

Norwich seniors receive help creating email accounts to register for COVID-19 vaccine online

News /
More New London

Brown pelican rescued from cove on CT River in Essex

News /

'Cameras are going on my house, that's for sure': Higganum woman warns public of late-night encounter with a stranger

News /

Local company donates thermal scanners to Middletown buildings to help city during pandemic

News /

Life Star requested after fire breaks out in Portland home

News /

CT Health officials: Avoid large groups, register group 1B candidates for COVID-19 vaccine as cases rise

News /

Portland public school students begin in-person learning Jan. 19.

News /
More Middlesex

Litchfield

Watertown Board of Education votes to retire Indian mascot

News /

Officials swear-in new police chief for Watertown PD

News /
More Litchfield

Tolland

Vernon to open its first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic

News /

Tractor trailer truck crash with injuries, fuel leak closes Route 6 in Bolton

News /

UConn’s COVID testing requirement for students returning for spring semester detects 76 COVID cases

News /

UConn students moving back into residence halls this weekend; starting classes in quarantine

News /

UConn students must pass at home COVID test before returning to campus

News /

Vernon police, CSP searching for several armed suspects after shooting in Tolland County

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss