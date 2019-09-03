Long Island residents cleaning up after Labor Day tornado

LONG ISLAND, NY (WTNH) — People on parts of Long Island are cleaning up Tuesday from a tornado that touched down on Labor Day.
The twister, with 85mph winds, touched down in Manorville Monday afternoon.
It was on the ground for nearly 2 miles, ripping down trees and utility poles.
“Everything in my backyard was picked up and going in a circular motion,” said a LI homeowner whose house was in the path of the tornado. “You think it might happen in the mid-west, but not on Long Island.”
No one was hurt.