(WTNH) — Catastrophic damage across Puerto Rico with Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday as a category 1 storm bringing torrential rain of more than two feet in some parts of the island and wind gusts over 100 miles per hour.

Trees and power lines were knocked down during the storm. Julito Cirino says he was sleeping when the winds tore off the roof of his house.

Fiona is the third hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, sparking a flash-flood emergency overnight across Puerto Rico, with one river rising 13 feet in just one hour.

In one mountain town, rushing water washed away this newly constructed bridge built after Hurricane Maria. Power poles and a guardrail connected to the bridge are ripped from the ground. Everything connected to the structure was pulled downstream.

The conditions led to an island-wide blackout. More than 1.5 million are without power.

“Restoring electricity and power, providing the food that’s needed, reopening schools, repairing roads, making sure the power system is resilient in the weeks and months to come, these tasks demand immediate action,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

More than a thousand people are in shelters right now across the island. The power company says it will be days before power is fully restored. With heavy rain still coming down. Much of the island is still under flash flood warnings.

The hurricane is slowly moving out. Making landfall early this morning in the Dominican Republic and is expected to intensify to a major hurricane by Wednesday morning. Thankfully, this storm will be a miss to the east coast.