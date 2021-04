KENT, Conn. (WTNH)– The National Weather Service has determined that a tornado has touched down in Kent.

The National Weather Service in Albany says that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Bull’s Bridge to South Kent in Litchfield County during Wednesday afternoon’s storm.

Two tornadoes confirmed from yesterdays severe weather. An EF-1 in Amenia, Dutchess County, and and EF-0 in Bulls Bridge to southern Kent, Litchfield County, CT. Both occurred between 249-251 pm EDT. #ctwx #nywx #mawx #vtwx https://t.co/NvzUb03zkK — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) April 22, 2021

The tornado was on the ground for two minutes between 2:49 pm and 2:51 pm.